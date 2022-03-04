Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,821.58

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,821.58 ($24.44) and last traded at GBX 1,823 ($24.46), with a volume of 11575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,850 ($24.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.71) to GBX 2,060 ($27.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.26) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.79).

The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,345.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.21), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,924.86). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($25.40) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($71,117.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,814 shares of company stock worth $5,330,140.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

