Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.79

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.12) to GBX 2,150 ($28.85) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,800 ($37.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,663.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

