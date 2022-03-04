Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

VFF opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $456.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Village Farms International by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

