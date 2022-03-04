Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

