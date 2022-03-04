Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, an increase of 296.1% from the January 31st total of 82,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 15,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

