Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of VVNT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

