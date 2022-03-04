VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.