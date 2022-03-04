Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €255.07 ($286.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €155.36 ($174.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €187.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.