Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 84,346 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

