Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,544 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,770,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $14,649,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 155.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $210.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.