Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

