Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $190.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $194.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.51%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

