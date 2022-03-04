Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

SAFE opened at $57.92 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,840. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

