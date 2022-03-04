Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
