Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.