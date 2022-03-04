Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

QURE stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

