Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

