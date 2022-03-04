Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.79. Vonage shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 116,753 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,796. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

