Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.

VNNVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

