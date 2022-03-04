Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

