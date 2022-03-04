Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,309 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRC stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

