Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YORW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in York Water by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in York Water in the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 21.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $597,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $601.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.36. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.42%.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

