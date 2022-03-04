Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.