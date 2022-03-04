Voya Investment Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Ennis by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ennis by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

