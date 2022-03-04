Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 385,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

