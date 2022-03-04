Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Vroom has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 33.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vroom by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 343.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

