W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.78. 41,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

