Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €35.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SKB opened at €22.10 ($24.83) on Monday. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €21.40 ($24.04) and a 12 month high of €32.65 ($36.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $365.20 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.36.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.