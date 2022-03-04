Warburg Research Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

FRA SY1 opened at €107.15 ($120.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.64. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

