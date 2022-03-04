Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $130.82. 21,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

