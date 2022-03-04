Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.52. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $726,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.