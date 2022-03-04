Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,044. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.91.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.