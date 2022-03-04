Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,044. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.91.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.