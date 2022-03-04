Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAVC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

