Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

WEAV stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

