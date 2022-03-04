Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 118,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,069,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 1,068,930 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,228,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

GE stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. 194,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

