Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

