Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,423 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

