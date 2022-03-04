Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 171 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,215,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

