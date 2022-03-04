Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,555 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $15.64 on Friday, reaching $538.65. 25,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

