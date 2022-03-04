Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,783 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 193,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

