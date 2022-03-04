Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Daniel Bley Sells 4,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.