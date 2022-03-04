Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

