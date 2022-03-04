Wedbush Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHN. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.