Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

2/25/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

2/17/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

2/11/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

2/10/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

2/3/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

1/10/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.05. 374,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,428. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Get Evelo Biosciences Inc alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.