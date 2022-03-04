Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Weibo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

