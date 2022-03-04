WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.26 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.29 million and a PE ratio of -25.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.