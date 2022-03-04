Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.76 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Navient were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Navient by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

