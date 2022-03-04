Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.07 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1,482.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,201 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $5,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,429 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $3,211,250. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.