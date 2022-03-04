Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

