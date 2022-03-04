Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.57 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1,455.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

