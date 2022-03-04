Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 1,072,360 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,072,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.