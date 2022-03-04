Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 1,072,360 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,072,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.